Monterrey will face Tigres UANL for the Clasico Regio derby of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out when, where and how to watch this Matchday 9 game in the US.

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Monterrey and Tigres UANL will face-off for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch and stream live free on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Monterrey are probably the best performers of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura so far. In fact, under Victor Manuel Vucetich's management, Rayados have improved their playing style in order to win more games. Despite the playoffs is a different mini tournament, Monterrey have proved they are a championship-contender team.

Whereas Tigres UANL started to gain confidence since their loss in Matchday 1 to Cruz Azul. Since then, the team managed by Miguel Herrera has won six games of the seven games played. In fact, their main striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has scored 3 goals, and made 2 assists for his side.

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Date

This Matchday 9 game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. This game will be a new edition of the Clasico Regio derby.

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the US

The Clasico Regio derby matchup between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other available options are: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.