Moreirense vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Moreirense play against Porto this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2023/2024 season didn’t kick off on a positive note for Porto, as they suffered a defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup. The final score was 2-0, and Porto appeared considerably inferior to the Lisbon-based team.

Now, Porto is focused on making a recovery and commencing their Primeira Liga campaign on a high note against Moreirense, a recently promoted team from the second division. Naturally, Moreirense’s primary goal is to maintain their position in the league, and to achieve this, every point gained holds immense significance. This is particularly true when facing one of the strongest teams in Portugal like Porto.

Moreirense vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Germany: 7:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Israel: 8:45 PM

Italy: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 7:45 PM

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Poland: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 7:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Moreirense vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish