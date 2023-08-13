Moreirense play against Porto this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The 2023/2024 season didn’t kick off on a positive note for Porto, as they suffered a defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup. The final score was 2-0, and Porto appeared considerably inferior to the Lisbon-based team.
Now, Porto is focused on making a recovery and commencing their Primeira Liga campaign on a high note against Moreirense, a recently promoted team from the second division. Naturally, Moreirense’s primary goal is to maintain their position in the league, and to achieve this, every point gained holds immense significance. This is particularly true when facing one of the strongest teams in Portugal like Porto.
Moreirense vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Moreirense vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
