Motagua take on Seattle Sounders at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

Motagua and Seattle Sounders meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team wants to win a big game at home. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Motagua are starting the new season in the local league and so far the team has a very narrow positive record with 2-2-1 overall for 8 points in the 4th spot of the Honduran Primera Division andt the most recent home game for Motagua was a 1-0 victory against Victoria.

The Seattle Sounders were out of luck in the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs after they lost in the first round to Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks. But the regular season was good for them going 17-9-8 overall in the Western Conference second spot.

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Date

Motagua and Seattle Sounders play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday, February 17 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The visitors are big favorites but the home team is in a good form after winning a recent game as part of the local league.

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Motagua vs Seattle Sounders at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Motagua and Seattle Sounders at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Thursday, February 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App

