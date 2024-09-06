MrBeast chooses the greatest soccer player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Trending topics:
World-famous YouTuber MrBeast revealed who he thinks is the greatest soccer player of all time between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA Ballon d'Or nominees Lionel Messi of Argentina and FC Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid smile during the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
By Gianni Taina

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made waves by launching his own YouTube channel, instantly shaking up the platform with his massive presence. The Portuguese superstar’s foray into content creation saw him quickly surpass several prominent YouTubers in subscriber count, but there’s one giant he’s yet to topple: MrBeast. And in a fun twist, the world’s most popular YouTuber weighed in on one of the most debated topics in sports—who’s the GOAT, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite shattering numerous records on the field and now on YouTube, Ronaldo continues to chase greatness, this time aiming to close the gap with the king of content creation, MrBeast. Ronaldo has already gained millions of subscribers in a short period, but MrBeast’s 300-million-plus following is still far out of reach.

Ronaldo has even acknowledged his desire to surpass the YouTube phenom, and MrBeast responded by adding fuel to the fire in the never-ending Messi vs. Ronaldo debate.

Messi or Ronaldo? MrBeast makes his choice

In a recent video, MrBeast teamed up with Argentine streamer Spreen, who introduced him to mate, the traditional argentinian drink beloved by Lionel Messi. After sipping on Messi’s favorite beverage, MrBeast was asked to make the tough call between the two soccer icons.

“Can I say something? Since we’re talking about Messi’s drink… Ronaldo said he’s trying to pass me in subscribers… Messi, you are officially the greatest soccer player of all time. Debate over,” MrBeast declared with a smile.

How many subscribers does Cristiano Ronaldo have on YouTube?

As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel boasts 58 million subscribers—a staggering number but still a far cry from MrBeast’s 314 million. The gap between the two digital giants stands at over 250 million subscribers, showing just how dominant MrBeast remains on the platform.

CR7 aims to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube

Ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League matches, Cristiano Ronaldo joked with reporters about his YouTube rivalry with MrBeast. “MrBeast is the one I have to beat!” Ronaldo said with a laugh.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 900 goals: How close is Lionel Messi to matching him?

While Ronaldo has already broken records by gaining over 20 million subscribers in just 24 hours, MrBeast took 132 days to hit 10 million. Ronaldo’s rapid rise showcases his global popularity, but taking down the reigning king of YouTube is a challenge that even the legendary CR7 might find daunting.

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

