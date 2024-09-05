Cristiano Ronaldo seems to agree with Kylian Mbappe's thoughts on the UEFA Euro, indirectly throwing shade at Lionel Messi's World Cup win.

Kylian Mbappe made headlines by suggesting the Euros are tougher than the World Cup a few months ago. But the Frenchman may have gotten some unexpected support recently, with Cristiano Ronaldo apparently dismissing the tournament Lionel Messi did get to win.

“Portugal winning the Euros is the equivalent of winning the World Cup,” Ronaldo told RPT3 after Portugal’s win over Croatia in the 2024 UEFA Nations League, via Portuguese outlet Record.

Unlike Mbappe and Messi, winning the World Cup remains a pending task in Ronaldo’s career. While the Frenchman lifted the trophy in his first participation in Russia 2018, the Argentine star ended his elusive quest at Qatar 2022.

However, Mbappe doesn’t look so thrilled about it, as he suggested earlier this year he considers the European Championship to be harder. And Ronaldo gave the Euros a lot of importance too, putting them on par with the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal kisses the Henri Delaunay trophy to celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France.

“I’ve already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted. I’m not motivated by that,” Ronaldo said about winning the World Cup. “I’m motivated by living the moment and enjoying football, records come naturally. I don’t beat records, they’re the ones who chase me.”

What did Kylian Mbappe said about the World Cup and the Euros?

Before the UEFA Euro 2024 with France, Mbappe raised eyebrows by claiming the European Championship is more complicated than the World Cup, a tournament he won in 2018.

“The Euros are complicated. For me, more complicated than a World Cup,” Mbappe said in June. “Even if there is more pressure at the World Cup. All the teams know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically, it is a very similar soccer.”

These comments gave plenty to talk about, drawing reactions from all over the world. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez immediately disagreed with Mbappe, and it didn’t take long for Messi to respond to his former PSG teammate either.

How Messi reacted to Mbappe’s comparison between Euros and World Cup

“The Euros very important, but he leaves out Argentina, 3x World Champion, Brazil, 5x World Champion, Uruguay, 2x World Champion. There are many world champions left out to say that the Euros are the most difficult, right?,” Messi told Argentine journalist Martin Arevalo in an interview with ESPN Argentina in June. “In the World Cup, the best teams are there, all the world champions are there. That’s why everyone wants to be world champion.”

Mbappe, however, may have a reason to claim this considering France haven’t won the Euros since 2000. And as for Ronaldo, it looks like he’s trying not to diminish his international achievements. In the meantime, Messi feels he’s completed soccer by winning the World Cup, widely regarded as the ultimate trophy in the sport.