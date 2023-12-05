Nemanja Matic played at Manchester United from 2017-2022, winning no titles in 189 games and scoring 4 goals. It was not the best moment in time at Old Trafford, as coaches were dropping and players turning over constantly.

Matic spoke to YU Planet and went as far as implying some of his former Red Devil teammates were unprofessional, “At Chelsea, players acted professionally. They were punctual and were never late for training but at United it happened almost every day.”

Matic pointed the finger at Paul Pogba, who since moved on to Juventus and has been suspended for doping, and Jadon Sancho who has not lived up to expectations at Manchester United.

Nemanja Matic on Manchester United stars

Matic did not hold back and stated, “Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players.”



“The rest of us who were always on time were angry, so we decided to form a kind of an internal disciplinary committee with me serving as its president. I put a sheet of paper up on the wall where I documented the names of individuals arriving late.”



Matic also mentioned that during one season the club was able to accumulate £75,000 in fines. “We had planned to use the money to throw a party in London, but we didn’t due to the Covid outbreak.”

Manchester United’s current state

Things have been flat for the Red Devils, 8-6 on the year, ManU’s season record is indicative of a mid table MLB team than one of the most popular soccer teams in the world. Still despite being 2 games above .500 the club is seventh in the Premier League standings.

In the Champions League the club sits last in their group and could face missing out on European club competition all together for the rest of the season if they don’t finish at least third in the standings.