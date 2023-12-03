Erik ten Hag and Manchester United deepened their crisis in the Premier League with a 1-0 loss against Newcastle at St James’ Park. They are currently in seventh place of the standings with 24 points in 14 matches. Far away from being contenders.

Additionally, Manchester United are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after squandering a two-goal lead in Turkey against Galatasaray. Following that 3-3 draw, they no longer control their destiny for the Round of 16 and will have to pull off a feat against Bayern Munich.

After the match against Newcastle, Erik ten Hag was questioned by a reporter about a compelling statistic. Manchester United have gone more than two years without defeating a Top 8 team in the Premier League when playing away.

“I was waiting for that question. There are always issues. I know it’s your job to see that. Or we have the away form or we have the home form. Now we have this issue. We also will overcome this issue. This is the truth. If you lose, you are always unhappy. This team is resilient and we have to pick this up.”

Erik ten Hag isn’t worried about Marcus Rashford

One of the major issues for Manchester United during the 2023-24 season has been the performance of Marcus Rashford, who has only scored two goals. Erik ten Hag also addressed that situation and his lack of effort in some periods of the match against Newcastle.

“I know this issue is coming up. Marcus is investing a lot. We support him and he will return to his form. He works hard. He will get back. He will recover. I don’t go into inevitable performances.”

Why are Manchester United in crisis?

The big question for Erik ten Hag was whether he is convinced that his players can respond to a critical situation. The coach explained what could be the reason why the Red Devils have been unable to turn things around.

“You always wat to play every game the perfect game. But if you have so many games in a short period, you can have also a good less performance. Now, we have to pick this up.”

Champions League: What happens if Manchester United lose to Bayern Munich?

Next Wednesday, Manchester United will face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the final match of the Champions League group stage. The Germans are already qualified for the Round of 16, while Erik ten Hag and his players are fighting for the last spot with Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

If Manchester United lose or draw against Bayern Munich, they will be eliminated. In the case of a victory, the Red Devils need the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to end in a draw. A win for either the Danes or the Turks would knock United out.