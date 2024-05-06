PSG will receive Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

PSG are set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Explore the essential details of this highly anticipated showdown, including venue specifics, comprehensive information on television broadcasts, and the array of available live streaming options in your country.

Borussia Dortmund clinched a narrow 1-0 victory, undoubtedly significant as any win holds immense importance, particularly when defending home turf. However, it does not guarantee their progression to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges the enormity of the moment—an opportunity to secure a berth in the final and claim a coveted title that has long been a pursuit of the club. They are acutely conscious that this could potentially mark Kylian Mbappe‘s final season donning the Parisian jersey, which adds special importance to this semifinal.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 8)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 8)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (May 8)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 8)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, RTE Player, RTE 2

Italy: Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Canale 5

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW