Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will face each other at the Subaru Park for the 2021 MLS Eastern Conference Finals. Check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this MLS Cup Playoffs game in the US.

Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will battle for the Eastern Conference title as they will meet at the Subaru Park for the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. Here is all the detailed information about this Major League Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. If you are in United States, you can watch this game on fuboTV (Free trial).

Philadelphia Union got their spot in the Conference Finals after winning on penalies. The team coached by Jim Curtin drew 1-1 with Nashville in regular time and then won in the penalty shootout.

NYCFC come from eliminating New England Revolution on penalties in the MLS Playoffs Conference Semifinals. After an entertaining 2-2 draw in the regular time, the team from New York advanced after winning 5-3 on penalties.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Date

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game between Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC will be played on Sunday, December 5, at Subaru Park. Last time they met, they drew 1-1 for the 2021 MLS regular season.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: TV Channel and Live Stream in the US

The 2021 MLS Conference Finals between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC to be played on Sunday 5 at the Subaru Park will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (Free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, SiriusXM FC.