New York City FC are ready to face San Jose Earthquakes, Eastern vs Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 9 game will take place at Belson Stadium today at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team hasn't lost a game in a couple of weeks. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

NYCFC won a recent game Toronto FC in what was a game full of goals with nine total of which five came from NYCFC to win the game. That was the team's second win in a row and another winning streak for the team this season.

The San Jose Earthquakes have also had good recent results, they tied a game against Nashville and won a recent one against Seattle. But the beginning of the season for San Jose was not good at all with three losses in the first four games of the 2022 season.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Belson Stadium, Jamaica, New York.

Live Stream: Star+

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

New York City FC have a record of three wins, one draw and three losses. The team suffered two straight losses between March 19 and April 2 against Phialdelphia 0-2 and Toronto FC 1-2, but those losing streak came to an end with a 6-0 victory over Real Salt Lake and another against Toronto. HR 5-4. After this game NYCFC play Sporting KC in what will be the fourth straight home game of a five-game series.

San Jose Earthquakes lost the first game of the season against New York Red Bull 1-3 at home and after that game they tied with Columbus Crew 3-3. San Jose's first win was on April 23, the team won against the Seattle Sounders 4-3, and now San Jose has their first good streak of the season with a tie and a win.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS Eastern vs Western Conference game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are YES App, YES Network, NBC Sports California, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions And Odds

New York City FC are favorites with 1.35 odds that will pay $135 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, the home team wants to keep their current spot in the standings. San Jose Earthquakes are underdogs at 7.25 odds. The draw is offered at 5.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: OVER 2.5.

Caesars New York City FC 1.35 Draw 5.25 / 2.5 San Jose Earthquakes 7.25

* Odds via Caesars.