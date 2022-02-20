New York City FC will face Santos de Guapiles for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 second. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

New York City FC and Santos de Guapiles will face each other at the Banc of California Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The hosts are the overwhelming favorites to win this Round of 16 series. They were even before the first leg, but after their 2-0 away win in Costa Rica they are even more so. With a tie in this second game, it is enough for New York, and although everything seems to indicate that they will pass the round without problems, they should not be overconfident.

In the case of Santos de Guapiles, they knew they were facing far superior rivals. With the negative result obtained as locals, Costa Ricans will have to go looking for little less than a miracle in the United States. The chances are really very few, but they exist, and Guapiles will go for them.

New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 between New York City FC and Santos de Guapiles that will take place at the Banc of California Stadium will be played on Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 PM (ET).

New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles

New York City FC and Santos de Guapiles will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 this Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.

