Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will define what teams advance to the next round. In this case, New Zealand U-20 clash with Argentina U-20 in group A at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
New Zealand U-20 are one step away from securing a place in the round of 16. They have one win over Guatemala U-20 along with a tie against Uzbekistan U-20. Those four points mean another draw will qualify them, but with a victory they will take the first place.
Argentina U-20 are already qualified for the round of 16. They are one of the teams that won both matchups, so their only goal now is knowing what spot in the draw they’ll occupy. They just need to draw in this game to end at the top.
New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20: Kick-Off Time
New Zealand U-20 will challenge Argentina U-20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 27)
France: 11:00 PM
Greece: 00:00 AM (May 27)
Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 27)
Iran: 00:30 AM (May 27)
Israel: 00:00 AM (May 27)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 09:00 AM (May 27)
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 27)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 27)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo
Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free
Greece: ERT 3
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Israel: Sport 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox Soccer Plus