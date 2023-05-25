New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will define what teams advance to the next round. In this case, New Zealand U-20 clash with Argentina U-20 in group A at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

New Zealand U-20 are one step away from securing a place in the round of 16. They have one win over Guatemala U-20 along with a tie against Uzbekistan U-20. Those four points mean another draw will qualify them, but with a victory they will take the first place.

Argentina U-20 are already qualified for the round of 16. They are one of the teams that won both matchups, so their only goal now is knowing what spot in the draw they’ll occupy. They just need to draw in this game to end at the top.

New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20: Kick-Off Time

New Zealand U-20 will challenge Argentina U-20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 27)

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 00:00 AM (May 27)

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 27)

Iran: 00:30 AM (May 27)

Israel: 00:00 AM (May 27)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 09:00 AM (May 27)

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 27)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 27)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Israel: Sport 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox Soccer Plus