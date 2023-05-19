Indonesia was set to host the tournament in 2021 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were then given the privilege to organize this year’s edition, but political issues took away that possibility in favor of Argentina’s candidacy.

They are the team with the most titles thanks to all the impressive players they had in the past. Greats like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Sergio Agüero, and Ángel Di María were all huge protagonists to give the Argentinians a total of six championships.

Their biggest star for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup was expected to be Alejandro Garnacho. His talent gave Manchester United an interesting weapon coming off the bench this season, although he won’t play for them this time.

Why did Alejandro Garnacho miss the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup?

The 18-year-old winger had the chance to choose between two big countries. He can play for Spain since that’s where he was born, but he decided to represent his mother’s nation instead. His future looks very promising playing at the international level with a top roster full of World Cup champions. However, he will not be present in this tournament.

Alejandro Garnacho is not playing the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup for Argentina because Manchester United didn’t allow him to compete in this event. For the youth tournaments, clubs aren’t forced by FIFA to give away their players as it happens with the seniors, so it’s a matter of what each manager wants to do.

His intention was to participate with the home team after injuries prevented him from doing so previously. Although the schedule wasn’t on his favor considering his club is still competing to earn a spot in the Champions League. Despite he wanted to travel to Argentina, head coach Erik ten Hag sees him as a valuable piece for the remainder of the season considering they also have to play the FA Cup final vs Manchester City.