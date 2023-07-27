It has been an up and down summer for Neymar, subject to transfer talks away from PSG, from a move to Manchester United to a possible pre- contract with NYCFC of MLS, the 31-year-old still feels he has a lot in the tank.

Despite his long history of injuries at PSG, Neymar’s numbers don’t lie, last season he scored 18 goals in 29 games across all competitions. The reality has never been his abilities but his consistency, Neymar only cracked 30 games in a season twice in his six seasons in Paris.

Now upon his arrival in France, Neymar was clear about his future at PSG and took time to discuss his future on the Brazilian national team.

Neymar on his immediate future with PSG and Brazil

“It is an annoying injury; it bothers a lot. The process was very painful, and it is very difficult, but I am looking to return well (…) Obviously winning is always among the objectives, but I want to play well again, it is the first thing“, Neymar stated upon his arrival.

“I hope (to play this season) at PSG, I have a contract with Paris Saint Germain and until now no one has informed me of anything. I am calm, despite the fact that there is not much love between the fans and the player. I will be there with or without love.”

When it comes to Brazil, Neymar stated his desire to continue to play for the five-time world champions, “After the World Cup I didn’t want to continue, not because of the pain of having lost, but to prevent my family from suffering, that weighs a lot. But they will have to put up with it again. I reconsidered it, because I’m very hungry”.