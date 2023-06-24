'He will teach us a lot": Neymar lets out name of next Brazil coach to replace Tite

Brazil‘s Football Federation has made it quite apparent that they want Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to become the new boss of the national team, and the rumors have been swirling around him since last year. The Real Madrid manager will honor his current contract that keeps him at the Santiago Bernabeu until next summer.

After Tite‘s abrupt departure after Brazil’s unexpected Quarter-Finals elimination from the 2022 World Cup, reports began speculating that Los Blancos’ manager would become the team’s first foreign manager in more than 50 years. It will likely be the coach’s first position at the international level after his success at the club level.

Four UEFA Champions League trophies and a total of 25 trophies in the world’s five most prestigious leagues fill his trophy case. Xabi Alonso, the former Whites midfielder and current manager of Bayer Leverkusen, is widely expected to replace the Italian tactician in Madrid.

Who does Neymar expect to become new Brazil manager?

The likelihood of Ancelotti being the Selecao’s next manager is supported by more than just the media and the supporters. While attending a charity function, Neymar also brought up the Italian as a potential coach.

“We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I’m sure he’s going to teach us a lot”, he said, via TV Band.

It appears like a great pick for his country’s squad, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward apparently looked really excited about it. Brazil haven’t won the World Cup in 21 years, and Carlo Ancelloti and Neymar will certainly be working to change that.