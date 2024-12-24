One of the teams that clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs is the Baltimore Ravens. Led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the team has secured its place and is now aiming to get as close as possible to the top seed in their conference, with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Fresh off an impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens are preparing for their next challenge. Jackson has been in outstanding form this season, raising fans’ expectations as he emerges as a leading candidate for the MVP award.

Jackson’s stellar performances, combined with the strong contributions from his teammates, signal the team’s potential to make a deep playoff run and contend for a Super Bowl appearance in February. However, other powerhouse teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are also vying for glory this season.

Looking ahead, Jackson also reflected on the personal side of playing during the holidays. When asked about playing on Christmas Day for the second consecutive season, he shared his candid thoughts with the media: “I mean, we’re good, but I do want to celebrate with my family sometimes. I haven’t always enjoyed playing on this date, but now I’m okay with it. It’s like a gift for everyone to see us play.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens in Inglewood, California.

Jackson’s last appearance on Christmas Day

Christmas is a time for family, but for athletes like Jackson, it’s also a day to step up on the field. The star quarterback finds himself in that challenging position once again. His last Christmas Day game came in 2023, when he faced the San Francisco 49ers. That outing proved to be a memorable one, as Jackson delivered a standout performance that highlighted his ability to shine on special occasions.

In that matchup, Jackson recorded 252 passing yards, completing 23 of 35 attempts, with two touchdown passes and an additional 45 rushing yards. His efforts powered his team to a decisive 33-19 victory over the 49ers, bringing their all-time Christmas Day record to 2-1. For Jackson, the stats only emphasized how the holiday stage brings out his best.

This year, Jackson and his teammates face a new challenge as they take on the Houston Texans. With the goal of delivering another win, they hope to give their families something to celebrate, even if it’s from the stands or at home. A victory this Christmas would undoubtedly be a gift to remember in 2024.

Lamar Jackson makes history with record-setting milestone

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to shine through the air. In the Ravens’ recent matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson delivered a masterful performance, throwing three touchdown passes to extend his remarkable season.

Jackson’s latest feat puts him in elite company. According to StatMuse, he has accumulated 40 total touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. This accomplishment makes him only the second player in NFL history, alongside Aaron Rodgers, to record 40 or more total touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions in a single season.