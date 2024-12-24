Sun Devils HC Kenny Dillingham makes a lighthearted joke with Longhorns' Quinn Ewers as main subject

There’s little time left for an exciting matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Texas Longhorns, and many are already anticipating what will be an intriguing game. Kenny Dillingham currently has several players on his roster who were developed by Steve Sarkisian, so the Sun Devils’ head coach is dreaming of adding Quinn Ewers to his team as well.

In recent statements to the media, where Dillingham was asked about the number of players who previously passed through the Longhorns, the head coach joked about the possibility of adding Texas’ talented starting quarterback to his roster for the important Peach Bowl matchup.

“That is 100% our philosophy. (Sarkisian’s) actually going to give us Quinn and a few other guys this week,” Dillingham said. “So I’m fired up about that. Said he was going to give us about six or seven dudes for this game. He’s just going to let me know on game day, so I’m excited for that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In times when the transfer portal is causing a flurry of movement in the NCAAF, any player could move from one program to another at any moment. However, the potential arrival of Ewers to the Sun Devils is simply a joke from his coach and is far from happening.

Big 12 Championship DEC 7 December 7 2024: Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham during the 1st half of the NCAA Football game between Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Corresponding to the CFP quarterfinals, both the Sun Devils and Longhorns will face off in a high-stakes matchup on January 1st at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Dillingham values the work done by Sarkisian

Both Arizona State and Texas have reached this stage in part due to the great work done by their coaches. In fact, the Sun Devils’ HC has nothing but respect for what Sarkisian has accomplished with the Longhorns, especially after having several players on his roster who were previously coached by him.

Advertisement

“The guys we’ve gotten from Texas and coach Sark’s program have been unbelievable, and that may be why we’re going back,” Dillingham said to the press. “We’ve gone back to the well, and some of their guys have hit the portal is, we know what we’re getting when we’re getting a guy from that program, and that’s a guy who’s worked really hard, competed and I’ve been pushed, and those are the things that we like to bring in.”

Currently, Arizona State has six former Longhorns on its roster: receivers Troy Omeire and Jake Smith, defensive ends Prince Dorbah and J’Mond Tapp, defensive back Xavion Alford, and defensive lineman Zac Swanson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas key players injury update

Ahead of a big matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Steve Sarkisian provided a major injury update on two key teammates of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning: Isaiah Bond and Cam Williams.

“I think Isaiah continues to make really good progress for us,” Sarkisian said. “Obviously, we’re quite a ways out. So my goal is that coming out of Christmas, he continues to progress in a positive direction.”

Advertisement

Regarding Williams’ situation, the HC expressed excitement about his potential return to the field: “Not as serious as we thought. That was more of a precautionary MRI, so we feel comfortable about that.”