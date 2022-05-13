Sorare is the place where fans not only can create teams and compete against other managers for rewards, but also collect and sell NFT cards of real-life players. Here, we'll bring you the best deals to acquire a Lionel Messi card.

Fantasy soccer has reached new heights with Sorare, the online game in which users can buy and exchange NFT cards of professional soccer players, with more than 200 clubs officially licensed.

With these collectibles, each manager can set up teams of five cards to compete against other users for incredible rewards. However, others are simply interested in collecting NFT cards of their favorite players. Click here to learn more about Sorare.

Either way, it's safe to say that almost every user would be delighted to have a card of Lionel Messi. That's why here we'll bring you the best deals currently on the market to acquire NFTs of the PSG star, based on price and serial number.

Best deals to acquire Lionel Messi NFT cards

Right now, there are as much as 444 cards of Messi available on the market, which is why it's important to identify the best possible deals among so many options. One great option is a Messi Limited card with the serial number 30 - the same number he wears at PSG - that's up for sale for just €656.44, one of the best offers you'll find in Sorare.

Another good deal, but far more expensive than the Limited option, is a Lionel Messi Rare card with the serial number 10 - an iconic number in his career - that is priced at €19,915.99.