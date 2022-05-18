Sorare, the fantasy football game of the moment, revealed the team of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign after the German league concluded with Matchday 34. Unsurprisingly, the soccer cards of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have been included.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga is already on the books, with Bayern Munich extending their supremacy in the German top-flight by winning their tenth league title in a row. Sorare, the fantasy football game of the moment, tracked the players' performances throughout the season to rate their respective soccer trading cards.

In this online game, users can buy and exchange NFT sports cards of real-life soccer players. With these collectibles, managers can either create their favorite fantasy football team composed by five cards or simply purchase them for collection.

When managers create teams to compete against others, Sorare tracks the real performances of the players in question. The Bundesliga campaign is over, and the popular fantasy soccer game unveiled the team of the season, headlined by Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Fantasy soccer: Haaland, Lewandowski named in Sorare team of 2021-22 Bundesliga

Haaland and Lewandowski may have played their final season in the Bundesliga - the Norwegian signed for Manchester City while the Pole star could leave in the summer - but they made sure to say goodbye in great fashion.

Sorare named the Borussia Dortmund star in the Bundesliga team of the season with an average score of 65, while the Bayern Munich ace recorded 68. The other three players who complete the lineup are Manuel Neuer, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Joshua Kimmich. Click here to know more about Sorare.