Sorare is a fantasy soccer game in which users can buy and sell NFT cards of officially licensed players. Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe are obviously among every manager's favorite options, but is the Norwegian star who has the most expensive collectible right now.

Sorare has taken fantasy soccer to the next level. In this online game, users not only have the chance to create teams and compete against other managers, but also to collect and exchange NFT cards of their favorite players whenever they want.

There are four types of NFT collectibles in Sorare: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. The stock and availability for each one is different, and so do their price and potential rewards. However, fans usually prefer certain collectibles for obvious reasons.

While some managers prefer to buy world-class player cards to get better results, others are just interested in collecting them. At the moment, an Erling Haaland NFT collectible has a much higher price than the most expensive cards of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe.

Erling Haaland Sorare card more expensive than Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe

Unique cards are usually the most expensive in the game. And when it comes to one of, if not the most sensational striker on the planet, the price will obviously be astonishing. Erling Haaland's Unique collectible of the 2021-22 season is on sale for €1,036,295.

Those figures are much higher than the most expensive Sorare cards of Messi and Mbappe that are currently in the market. The difference between the Unique cards of the PSG teammates, however, is not that big, as Mbappe's collectible is worth €415,919 while Messi's card is at €259,073.

The most expensive card of Ronaldo right now has an even lower price as his collectibles up for sale are all from his Juventus seasons, with a Super Rare card of the 2019-20 season priced at €45,596. Click here to find out more information about Sorare.