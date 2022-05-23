With the 2021-22 La Liga season already on the books, Sorare announced the lineup of the season. Unsurprisingly, French superstar Karim Benzema is part of the team.

Real Madrid secured the Spanish league title with many games to go, but the 2021-22 La Liga campaign officially came to an end last weekend. On Monday, Sorare revealed the lineup of the season.

One of the most popular fantasy football games on the planet, Sorare allows users to purchase and exchange NFT sports cards of professional soccer players, with more than 200 clubs officially licensed. Click here to know more about the game.

By acquiring soccer cards, managers can create teams and compete against others based on the real-life performances of the players they have. Needless to say, those who had Karim Benzema have probably recorded great results, as the Frenchman was named in the Sorare team of the La Liga season.

Fantasy soccer: Karim Benzema named in Sorare team of the 2021-22 La Liga

Benzema has made a strong case for the next Ballon d'Or, so his appearance in the Sorare lineup of the season shouldn't be a surprise. The soccer trading card of the Real Madrid striker is also the one with the highest average socre of the team (70).

The lineup is completed by Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos in midfield, and Athletic Club star Iker Muniain.