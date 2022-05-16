Game Week 271 of Sorare gets underway on Tuesday, May 17 and will finish on Friday, May 20. Here, take a look at the prize pools for the upcoming game week of the popular fantasy soccer game.

With more than 200 clubs officially licensed and collectibles of professional soccer players, Sorare has become the favorite fantasy soccer game of millions of users around the world.

In addition to create the best possible teams to compete against other managers for incredible rewards, users can also buy and sell NFT cards of soccer stars, whose real-life performances are tracked throughout the season.

These are reasons that explain Sorare's popularity, as users try and create powerful teams in order to win great prizes and also continue collecting cards. A new Game Week is about to start, so here we'll bring you which are the next prize pools.

Which are the prize pools of Sorare GW 271?

Sorare Game Week 271 starts on Tuesday, May 17 and will run until Friday, May 20. This week there will be four special weekly tournaments: Underdog Limited, Specialist Limited, Specialist Rare, and Goalkeeper Special Weekly. For the rest of the championships, however, there will also be a lot on the line. Click here to know more about Sorare.