Nigeria will face South Africa in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

During this FIFA Matchday, many teams are facing each other in various friendly games to prepare for the upcoming continental competitions, especially the UEFA and CONMEBOL teams. This is not the case, however, for the African nations whose tournament has already ended.

That does not mean, however, that they do not have important competitions ahead. In fact, they have the most significant one of all: the World Cup qualifiers. With the increase in quotas, both Nigeria and South Africa maintain hopes of qualifying. That is why, with this friendly, they seek to get their teams ready for when they have to play those crucial games.

Nigeria vs South Africa: Kick-Off Time in your country

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 8)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa – IMAGO / Newscom World

Nigeria vs South Africa: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

France: L’Equipe Web

India: FanCode

International: FIFA+, Bet365

Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, Startimes Nigeria

South Africa: SABC Sport, SABC Plus, SABC 1