17-year-old defender Daniel Bameyi of the Nigerian U-20 World Cup team is under a lot of hot water after it has been reported and suspected that the player falsified documents in order to play in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

According to a report from Brian Sciaretta, there is no such club by the name of Yum Yum Football Club in the Abuja region of Nigeria. Sources from Nigeria have also confirmed that the club does not exist and there are no registered players for such club in the federation.

On the website Transfermarkt, Daniel Bameyi is the only player listed for Yum Yum which has no crest visible on the website.

Daniel Bameyi may have lied about his club situation

Daniel Bameyi has no record of registering any first team club minutes, he has 5 appearances for theU-20 and one senior cap all while never having played a minute of club soccer. Many reporters in Nigeria are also putting into question the exact age of the defender.

“I chose him because he is a great defender, there are players of the same level, but I have to choose players that I trust”, was the statement by Jose Peseiro, head coach of the team, but many have called into question how Peseiro even became aware of the player with no club and no form of being discovered.

FIFA has yet to release a statement in regard to the matter.