North Macedonia have pulled off a massive shock by stunning Italy in stoppage time to leave them out of the race for a World Cup berth. Take a look at the funniest memes and reactions.

It's happened again. Italy will miss their second consecutive FIFA World Cup as North Macedonia claimed a dramatic win to advance to the final of the UEFA qualifying playoffs for Qatar 2022.

Aleksandar Trajkovski stunned the hosts with a 92nd minute winner to leave the Azzurri empty-handed and set up a meeting with Portugal for a place in the long-awaited tournament. It's been the first time Italy have lost a World Cup qualifier at home and it came in the worst possible moment.

Roberto Mancini's men, who have claimed continental glory in the Euro 2020 just a few months ago, had to take part in the playoffs after failing to finish atop Group C. Now, they'll have to wait for at least another four years to return to the World Cup.

North Macedonia's shocking win sees Italy miss second straight World Cup: Best memes and reactions

If missing out on a 2018 Russia World Cup berth was painful enough for Italy, let alone failing to qualify for the following World Cup as well. Check out the best memes and reactions to one of the biggest upsets of all time: