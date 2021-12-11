Norwich against Manchester United at Carrow Road today for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 16 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Norwich and Manchester United meet in for a Matchweek 16 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Carrow Road, today, December 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM (ET). The home team is in the deepest part of the league’s table. Here is all the related information about this Premier League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Norwich are in the worst possible situation in the Premier League in the last spot on the table with a negative record of 2-4-9. Norwich's most recent game was a 0-3 loss to Tottenham on the road.

Manchester United are not the best team of the season but they retain a good position in the league in the 6th spot of the table with 7-3-5. The team won two of the last three weeks, and their most recent win was against Crystal Palace 1-0 at home.

Norwich vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Carrow Road, Norwich, UK.

Norwich vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Norwich vs Manchester United: Storylines

The season started badly for Norwich City with two consecutive defeats, one against Liverpool 0-3 at home and another against Manchester City 0-5, but it is no wonder, those two losses were against two big teams from last season. As of matchweek 10 the team had lost nine games, with two draws and a single win against Bournemouth 6-0 at home. But between matchweek 11 and 14, Norwich City had a good streak with two wins and two draws which came to an end a week ago with an on the road loss against Tottenham.

Manchester United have a good sterak of three wins and two draws, but only three of those games are part of the 2021-22 Premier League, the rest were a 2-0 win against Villarreal and Young Boys 1-0 for the UEFA Champions League. The last two matchweeks were home wins against Arsenal 3-2 and Crystal Palace 1-0. Manchester United's record on the road is positive at 3-2-2, the most recent away game was a draw against Chelsea, and the last time they won away was against Tottenham 3-0 in matchweek 10 .

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Norwich vs Manchester United in the U.S.

This 2021-22 Premier League season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US to watch this game are nbcsports.com, NBC, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Norwich vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

Norwich City are underdogs at home with +1 ATS and +646 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home with 1-2-4 and their defense allows 2.07 goals per game. Manchester United are favorites to win by -1 goal line and -215 moneyline. The draw is offered at +381 odds. The best pick for this Premier League game is: Manchester United -1.



FanDuel Norwich +1 / +646 Draw / Totals +381 / 2.5 Manchester United -1 / -215

* Odds via FanDuel