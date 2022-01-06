Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will clash off at City Ground in the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Nottingham Forest will host Arsenal at the City Ground in Nottingham in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting FA Cup soccer match in the US.

This will be their fifth FA Cup meeting. Surprisingly both Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have each managed to triumph twice in their last four FA Cup matches, whilst no games have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent duel took place on September 24, 2019, when the Gunners won comfortably 5-0 at home, at the Emirates Stadium in London in the 2019/2020 League Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in two years, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round game between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, January 9, at City Ground in Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:10 PM

CT: 11:10 AM

MT: 10:10 AM

PT: 9:10 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.