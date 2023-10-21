Olympiacos Piraeus vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 in your country

Panathinaikos will visit Olympiacos Piraeus this Sunday, October 22 for the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It’s a fresh installment of the “Derby of the Eternal Enemies,” and as has often been the case throughout history, considering these are the two most successful teams in Greece, both teams find themselves in contention for the top spots in the Super League Greece 1. Olympiacos currently holds the top position in the league with 19 points after seven games played.

On the other hand, Panathinaikos has accumulated 16 points, and a victory in this match would catapult them to the summit of the standings. Furthermore, the intensity of this fixture always remains ever-present, consistently making headlines in this latest rendition of “The Mother of All Battles.”

Olympiacos Piraeus vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 23)

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Olympiacos Piraeus vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365