Orlando City SC and Arsenal meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on July 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors do not want to waste an opportunity to win a game. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Orlando City have a positive record in the 2022 MLS season, they will take this friendly game as another game where the team can show their attacking power and good defense strategy. The last three weeks were good for them with a couple of draws and a win.

Arsenal did everything possible during the 2021-2022 Premier League season to be among the Champions League spots but things did not end as they expected. At least Arsenal will play in the upcoming Europa League season.

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal: Storylines

Orlando City have not lost a game for a little less than 15 days, on that occasion they lost against DC United 3-5 in what was a hard loss to assimilate since that team is one of the worst of the season. But after that bad beat Orlando City SC won against Inter Miami 1-0 and tied two games against Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United. Orlando City's record is 8-6-7 overall.

Arsenal won 22 games last season, the same number of wins as Tottenham but that was not enough to steal the 4th spot in the standings to play in the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham also won 22 games but lost only 11 while Arsenal lost 13 games and that was what made the difference in points, 71 against 69.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando City SC vs Arsenal in the U.S.

This 2022 Club Friendly game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal: Predictions And Odds

Orlando City SC are set to play as underdogs at home against an English team, but the home team is in good form and this game is likely to be tighter than people expect. Arsenal as favorites want to try new things but also win the game. The best pick for this Club Friendly game is: Under 2.5.

---- Orlando City SC --- Draw --- Arsenal ---

