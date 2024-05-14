Orlando City SC will receive Inter Miami for the Matchday 13 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Orlando City SC are set to face off against Inter Miami in Matchday 13 of the 2024 MLS season. This preview offers detailed insights into the upcoming match, featuring venue information and a variety of viewing options through television broadcasts or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

[Watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA for FREE on Apple TV]

Inter Miami are currently enjoying an impressive winning streak and aims to sustain their momentum. The team, led by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, sits atop the Eastern Conference and is determined to maintain their position at the summit. However, their upcoming match carries more significance than just securing three points.

Since Messi‘s arrival, the Florida Derby has intensified, and fans can anticipate another thrilling encounter, with Inter Miami once again being the favorites. Orlando City SC are well aware of this, but they are eager to spring a major upset and secure points against their archrivals.

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (May 16)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (May 16)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (May 16)

Germany: 1:30 AM (May 16)

India: 5:00 AM (May 16)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (May 16)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (May 16)

Italy: 1:30 AM (May 16)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (May 16)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (May 16)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (May 16)

Portugal: 12:30 PM (May 16)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (May 16)

Spain: 1:30 AM (May 16)

UAE: 3:30 AM (May 16)

UK: 12:30 PM (May 16)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Orlando City SC players celebrate after scoring – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.