Orlando City play against Sacramento Republic today at Exploria Stadium for the 2022 U.S Open Cup Final. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Orlando City are ready to face Sacramento Republic, Final game for the 2022 U.S Open Cup. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium today, September 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team is a big favorite, but the visitors know how to stop the MLS teams. Here is all the related information about this U.S Open Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Orlando City has the opportunity to play in a final tournament after a long time, they are not big favorites to win the 2022 Major League Soccer, but within the US Open Cup they are better positioned.

Sacramento Republic are underdogs but they have a lethal attack that was almost perfect against big teams like LA Galaxy who played as favorites against them. But Sacramento not only eliminated LA Galaxy they also eliminated another MLS team.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Storylines

Orlando City is the only Florida team standing, as all the other seven were eliminated from the tournament, including Inter Miami who were eliminated by Orlando during the Round of 16. Before reaching the final game, Orlando City played New York Red Bulls, the game was a victory for Orlando by 5-1.

Sacramento Republic should play in Major League Soccer as they know what it takes to stop Major League Soccer teams. Sacramento has an offensive game that was able to score two goals against the LA Galaxy, and they also eliminated Sporting Kansas City 5-4 on penalty kicks.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic in the U.S.

This 2022 U.S Open Cup Final game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Predictions And Odds

Orlando City are slightly favorites to win this game, they have a good record within the tournament and they didn't have to win any game on penalty shootouts. Sacramento Republic are underdogs with a good defense capable of stopping any striker. The best pick for this US Open Cup game is: Orlando City.

BetMGM Orlando City 1.46 Draw / Totals 3.90 / 2.5 Sacramento Republic 6.00

* Odds via BetMGM.