Orlando City play against Arsenal in a preseason Club Friendly. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Orlando City and Arsenal meet in a preseason 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium on July 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team plays against one of the big English teams. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly potential lineups.

Orlando City are having a good season, they are in the 5th spot of the standings with 8-6-7 overall thanks to a good effective offensive work during the season. Orlando City has 26 goals for in the 2022 MLS regular season.

Arsenal are ready to start the upcoming Premier League season with a couple of new players like Gabriel Jesus who could become a key player for the team's Champions League aspirations.

Orlando City probable lineup

Orlando City playing at home have a slightly good record with five wins and five losses, their record on the road is better at 3-6-2. Orlando City's offensive power is relatively good with an average of 1.24 goals per game but the defense is allowing 1.43 goals per game.

So far the top scorer for Orlando City is Ercan Kara with 7 goals and 2 assists, while the other two players who have two or more goals are Facundo Torres with 4 goals and Alexandre Pato with three. Orlando City have a three-week winning streak with one draw and two draws.

This is the likely Orlando City’s lineup for this game: Pedro Gallese, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Roby Jansson, Kyle Smith, Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso; Facundo Torres, Mauricio Pereyra, Jake Mulraney, Alexandre Pato

Arsenal probable lineup

Arsenal weren't that lethal last season in England, the team was averaging just 1.61 goals per game and their record on the road was 9-1-9. But in general the season was good for Arsenal with 22-3-13 and the 5th spot in the standings which at least gives the team access to the European tournaments.

This game will be the ideal one to test Gabriel Jesus and see how he adapts to the Arsenal's game style since it is highly important that Gabriel Jesus builds a good connection with the midfield of the team.

This is the likely Arsenal’s lineup for this game: Matt Turner, Cedric Soares, William Saliba, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

