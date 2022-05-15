Palmeiras will receive Emelec for Matchday 5 of this Copa Libertadores 2022 group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Palmeiras, with a perfect score, will receive an Emelec in need of points for Matchday 5 of the Copa Libertadores 2022 group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Palmeiras, the last Copa Libertadores champions, were the main favorites to win their group and they are showing why: 4 wins in 4 games with 20 goals for and only 2 against. There are still two games to go, but the Brazilians want to finish as high as possible by winning the two remaining games in the group stage.

Their rivals will be Emelec, who were expected to fight for second place in the group, and at the moment this is the position they hold. They have 5 points, one above Deportivo Tachira, their immediate pursuers. The other team in the group, Independiente Petrolero, have only 1 point, and although mathematically they have a chance of advancing to the next round, it is most likely that the second and third place (which grants those who obtain it the ticket to the Copa Sudamericana) will be between Emelec and Tachira.

Palmeiras vs Emelec: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Emelec will be played at the Allianz Parque Stadium on Wednesday, May 18 at 6:00 (ET).

Palmeiras vs Emelec: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Palmeiras vs Emelec

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Emelec in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

