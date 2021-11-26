Palmeiras and Flamengo clash in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, November 27. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

For the second straight time, we'll have an all-Brazilian duel in the most anticipated game in South America. Palmeiras and Flamengo face off in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

El Verdao had to sweat to make it to the tournament decider but they're just one game away from defending their crown and lifting the coveted trophy for the second time in a row. To get here, they left Atletico Mineiro on the way.

El Mengao, on the other hand, took care of business in the semifinals against Barcelona SC to confirm the Libertadores trophy will stay in Brazil for another year. Now it remains to be seen in which city, wheter it wil be Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Storylines

Like it or not, Palmeiras are in the Copa Libertadores final again. They may not play the best soccer on the continent, but somehow it has brought them results so far. Abel Ferreira's side punched its ticket to Montevideo thanks to an away goal to Atletico Mineiro.

Flamengo, meanwhile made their way to the final more comfortably. Renato Gaucho's men knocked Barcelona SC with a 4-0 aggregate score, and they arrive to this clash in high spirits. El Mengao went unbeaten in their last nine Brasileirao games, while Palmeiras failed to win in their last four matches.

This will be the fourth all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final. The latest one was in the 2020 edition, when Palmeiras beat Santos in added-time. Flamengo won the two Libertadores finals they played, including the 2019 against River Plate, while Palmeiras also emerged victorious twice but lost three other finals.

How to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the US

The 2021 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be broadcast in the US on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions for this game yet. However, Caliente did, and it sees Flamengo as heavy favorites with -112 odds, while Palmeiras have +285, and a tie would result in a +265 payout.

Caliente Palmeiras +285 Tie +265 Flamengo -112

* Odds via Caliente.