Panama and Honduras will face each other once again in a crucial match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. The home side wants to secure their place in Qatar. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial).

The hosts are fourth in the table, just four points behind the USMNT and Mexico, which are going to meet at the Azteca Stadium. Depending on that result, Panama can still qualify directly for the World Cup but they need to beat Honduras, as Costa Rica is also close.

On the other hand, Honduras don’t have any chance to be in Qatar, with a poor performance and results: no wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats. They haven’t shown signs of being able to surprise Panama, but they still will try to play spoiler on Thursday.

Panama vs Honduras: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 9:05 PM ET

Location: Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutierrez, Panama City.

Panama vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Panama vs Honduras: Storylines

Panama and Honduras have faced each other on 39 occasions, with Honduras having the upper hand thanks to 19 wins against Los Canaleros, who have won 10 matches and drawn 10 matches. Their last encounter was tight, with Panama winning 3-2 as visitors.

How to watch or live stream free Panama vs Honduras in the US

The match between the national teams of Panama and Honduras for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Paramount+ (free-trial),Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Panama vs Honduras: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Panama are the strong favorites to win this game with odds of -225, while Honduras have odds of +600. A draw would pay +320.

BetMGM Panama -225 Tie +320 Honduras +600

