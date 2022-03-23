Panama and Honduras will face each other once again in a crucial match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. The home side wants to secure their place in Qatar. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial).
The hosts are fourth in the table, just four points behind the USMNT and Mexico, which are going to meet at the Azteca Stadium. Depending on that result, Panama can still qualify directly for the World Cup but they need to beat Honduras, as Costa Rica is also close.
On the other hand, Honduras don’t have any chance to be in Qatar, with a poor performance and results: no wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats. They haven’t shown signs of being able to surprise Panama, but they still will try to play spoiler on Thursday.
Panama vs Honduras: Match Information
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 9:05 PM ET
Location: Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutierrez, Panama City.
Panama vs Honduras: Time by State in the US
ET: 9:05 PM
CT: 8:05 PM
MT: 7:05 PM
PT: 6:05 PM
Panama vs Honduras: Storylines
Panama and Honduras have faced each other on 39 occasions, with Honduras having the upper hand thanks to 19 wins against Los Canaleros, who have won 10 matches and drawn 10 matches. Their last encounter was tight, with Panama winning 3-2 as visitors.
How to watch or live stream free Panama vs Honduras in the US
The match between the national teams of Panama and Honduras for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Paramount+ (free-trial),Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
Panama vs Honduras: Predictions and odds
Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Panama are the strong favorites to win this game with odds of -225, while Honduras have odds of +600. A draw would pay +320.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with "LEAGUE" at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!
|BetMGM
|Panama
|-225
|Tie
|+320
|Honduras
|+600
*Odds by BetMGM