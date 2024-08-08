Panathinaikos will face Ajax in the first leg of the 2024/2024 Europa League third round qualifiers. Find out here the complete coverage of this game, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Panathinaikos are set to clash with Ajax in what will be the first leg of the 2024/2025 Europa League third round qualifiers. For fans eager to catch every thrilling moment, here’s your comprehensive guide to watching the match, whether on TV or via live streaming in your country.

As the UEFA Europa League main draw inches closer, two storied teams in European football are set to clash in the qualifying stage. Panathinaikos, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Super League Greece, will host the match. They recently dispatched Bulgaria’s Botev Plovdiv with ease, but their upcoming challenge promises to be much tougher.

Ajax, eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/2024 Eredivisie season, have their sights set on a strong tournament run. Having just eliminated Vojvodina, the Dutch giants are aiming to reassert their dominance in European competitions. Both teams, familiar faces in the Champions League, will vie for a spot in the prestigious main draw, adding an extra layer of excitement to this early-stage showdown.

Panathinaikos vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time in your country

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Cyprus: 9:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Tasos Bakasetas of Panathinaikos – IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Panathinaikos vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cyprus: Cablenet Sports 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium