Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr will host Al Ittifaq for the Matchday 21 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al Nassr will face off against Al Ittifaq in the Matchday 21 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the United States can watch the action live, with coverage available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr made significant progress on Matchday 20, capitalizing on their victory as Al Hilal and Al Ittihad couldn’t win. With the title race tightening, Cristiano Ronaldo and company now face a pivotal showdown against league leaders Al Ittifaq, who sit atop the table with 52 points—eight ahead of Al Nassr.

A win for Al Ittifaq would extend their lead to 11 points, dealing a heavy blow to Al Nassr’s title hopes. The stakes are high in what promises to be a thrilling battle between two determined contenders.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq match be played?

Al Nassr will take on Al Ittifaq for the Matchday 21 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, February 21. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Not Messi nor Ronaldo: Andrea Pirlo reveals his pick for the best free-kick taker in history



How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Ittifaq live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a free trialOther options: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, DirecTV Stream.

