Inter Miami officially kicked off its season against Sporting Kansas City, securing a 1-0 victory. Mascherano’s team proved that their preseason progress was no fluke. Despite challenging weather conditions, Inter Miami controlled the game. Lionel Messi delivered a masterful performance, scoring the decisive goal. However, his night was overshadowed by a controversy involving the referee.

According to ESPN, CONCACAF will sanction Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for a post-game incident. Ortiz Nava approached Lionel Messi to request an autograph for a family member, violating CONCACAF’s code of conduct for referees. A CONCACAF spokesperson told ESPN that the referee did not ask Messi for his jersey but did request an autograph.

“Upon investigation, Concacaf has learned that the referee approached the player to request an autograph for a family member with special needs,” stated CONCACAF member as reported by ESPN. Despite this, CONCACAF clarified that the referee still violated regulations. “The referee’s conduct does not align with the Confederation’s Code of Conduct for match officials and existing processes for these types of requests.”

Additionally, according to ESPN, CONCACAF stated that the referee has already apologized for the incident. Ortiz Nava has accepted the sanction imposed by the organization. However, the exact nature of the punishment remains unknown. Neither CONCACAF, Inter Miami, nor Sporting Kansas City has provided further details.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami reacts during a Club Friendly match between Universitario and Inter Miami.

What’s next for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the short term?

Inter Miami still needs to settle the series against Sporting Kansas City. Javier Mascherano’s team will play the second leg on February 25. Although Inter Miami holds an aggregate advantage, they cannot afford to be complacent. Sporting Kansas City put up a strong fight, making it difficult for Messi’s team to secure the win. Lionel Messi now has another opportunity to make a difference for his team.

However, Inter Miami plays its first MLS game of the season on February 22. They will make their league debut against New York City. This season, Inter Miami is looking to take a step forward in their performance and be a favorite team to win the season title. For this, Mascherano has sought to have a balanced team where all players have minutes and give a good level.

Not relying on veterans Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will be the key. For, there are many games in the season and rotation will be crucial. In addition, Mascherano is already thinking about the future and is also looking for players who can contribute when the veterans are no longer there.