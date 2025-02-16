NBA News: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reveals why he wants to face LeBron, Curry, and Durant

Jayson Tatum is solidifying himself as one of the new faces of the NBA, thanks to his incredible performances with the Boston Celtics. Fresh off a championship-winning season and firmly in the MVP race, Tatum continues to elevate his game. When discussing the league’s biggest inspirations, it’s no surprise that Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant are at the top of his list—players he has openly admired and considers his favorite opponents.

During a livestream with Agent 00, the Celtics star explained his appreciation for facing these all-time greats. “Probably all the old heads, like Steph, KD, and LeBron [James]. They’re gonna retire relatively soon, we all grew up watching them play. So you cherish those last matchups while you still got them,” Tatum said.

Averaging 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this season, Tatum is proving that some of that greatness has undoubtedly rubbed off on him. As he leads Boston in pursuit of back-to-back titles, his influence in shaping the league’s future is becoming undeniable.

The changing of the guard in the NBA

The NBA is entering a transitional era, with the legends who dominated the past decade inching closer to retirement. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have defined the modern era of basketball, but with their careers winding down, the league is in need of new superstars to carry the torch. Tatum, along with rising stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is stepping into that spotlight.

LeBron James 23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Stephen Curry 30 and Kevin Durant 35 of the Golden State Warriors during their NBA Basketball Herren USA Championship Game 1 at Oracle Arena in Oakland

The Celtics forward has already proven he’s ready to lead the NBA’s next chapter. Fresh off his first championship in 2024, his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments has solidified his status as an elite player. Just as his idols did before him, Tatum is building his own legacy and setting a new standard of excellence for the next generation.

As Curry, Durant, and LeBron near the end of their storied careers, the responsibility of keeping the NBA at the pinnacle of global sports entertainment falls on players like Tatum. His deep respect for these icons is evident not only in his playing style but also in his desire to compete against them while they’re still active. He understands that true greatness is measured by going toe-to-toe with the legends of the game. With his talent, work ethic, and leadership, Jayson Tatum is ready to embrace his role as one of the NBA’s defining superstars for years to come.