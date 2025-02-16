NBA News: Wolves’ Anthony Edwards names Suns star as toughest player to guard in a 1v1 matchup

The NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, and one of the hottest topics circulating among players and media has been the idea of introducing a one-on-one tournament in a future All-Star event. When asked about his toughest potential opponent in such a competition, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards didn’t hesitate to name Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

“Kevin Durant, for sure. Anytime you’re playing somebody where any shot they take is a good shot… Like, sometimes for me, if my body’s a certain way, I’m like, ‘Ah, that’s a bad shot for me,’ because I’m not used to it. I’m not accustomed to being like this. I want to be comfortable when I shoot.“

“But KD is accustomed to being uncomfortable with any shot, and he turns it into a good shot. I don’t know how, but I watched it at the Olympics. I saw it firsthand. I saw it in the playoffs, in the series. So yeah, him for sure.”

A one-on-one showdown between Edwards and Durant would certainly be a must-watch battle—an established legend nearing the twilight of his career against a young star eager to carve out his own legacy. Edwards possesses the competitive drive and confidence reminiscent of Michael Jordan, qualities that have many projecting him as one of the future faces of the league.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant chooses his own ideal one-on-one opponent

Suns forward was also asked who he would pick as his toughest one-on-one matchup in this hypothetical tournament. Without hesitation, he singled out two emerging stars: Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum.

“Man, that would be tough. Of course, I would have to go with myself, but there are so many great one-on-one players in our league. I don’t think it would be easy to predict who would come out on top.”

“But if I had to say one guy, it would probably be Wemby. I had Tatum in there too—the long, athletic guys. I just feel like there are a lot of guys that could come out here and put on a show in a one-on-one.”

Durant’s mention of Wembanyama and Tatum underscores his respect for versatile, lengthy scorers who can dominate from anywhere on the floor. If the NBA ever decides to implement a one-on-one tournament, matchups like these could elevate the All-Star experience to new heights.

