Paraguay take on Chile at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Paraguay and Chile meet in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 . This game will take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción on November 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM (ET). Visitors are in need of points. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Paraguay are in the 8th spot of the standings with 12 points after two wins, six draws and four losses. Paraguay's first positive result in the Qatar WC Qualifiers was a 2-2 draw against Peru during matchday 1, and the team's first victory was in matchday 2 against Venezuela 1-0.

Chile won the most recent game against Venezuela 3-0 at home, and before that game they also won against Paraguay 2-0 in Santiago (Chile’s capital). The last time Chile lost a game was against Peru 0-2 on the road during the matchday 11 on October 7.

Paraguay vs Chile: Date

Paraguay and Chile play for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, November 11 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción. Chile with 13 points in the standings know that another victory against the home team could be beneficial, the home team wants revenge after the defeat against the visitors on the road.

Paraguay vs Chile: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Paraguay vs Chile at the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Paraguay and Chile at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción on Thursday, November 11, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Fubo Sports Network