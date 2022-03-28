The FC Dallas winger has been the brunt of a lot of baseless attacks by USMNT fans, against Panama he may have shut up his critics once and for all.

Paul Arriola is a veteran, it’s hard to digest that, it seems like yesterday he was a Tijuana prospect and future USMNT player. Time passed by and Arriola has entered his own as a key player in Major League Soccer and a vital utility player for the USMNT.

Arriola was placed in the starting lineup against Panama with Tim Weah out on yellow card suspension and yet again Arriola did not disappoint giving a goal and assist performance in 45 minutes of play for the U.S.A. The speedy winger scored his ninth USMNT goal in 44 appearances and silenced his critics.

Arriola is not a star player that is a given, but he is a very interesting utility player and can provide a huge spark off the bench or be a reliable option in case of injury. Criticized for the simple notion that he plays his club ball in MLS, Arriola was inches away from a transfer to Mexican league power Club America in the winter.

Paul Arriola and Kellyn Acosta big winners in Concacaf Qualifying

At times it would seem that Gregg Berhalter can do no right with the USMNT, all Berhalter has to show for it is a winning record, two continental trophies, and owning Mexico for the better part of two years. Paul Arriola and Kellyn Acosta are “his” players and they have not disappointed their coach when it matters most, clutch time in qualifying.

Acosta had the best game of his USMNT career in Azteca and Arriola was explosive in his 45 minutes against Panama, a half that saw the USMNT run over Panama and virtually seal their World Cup qualification.

At this point, despite all their flaws, it’s time to give this USMNT their due, they are rising to the occasion when it matters most, but for some it is just never enough.