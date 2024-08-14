Paulo Dybala, after only two seasons at AS Roma, is set to make a major transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The Saudi Pro League is not giving up without a fight, and clubs are still pushing for star power. In this case, Al-Qadsiah is ready to make a big splash by signing 30-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.

Dybala finished last season with 16 goals in 39 games for the Roman giants, but it seems that Roma is willing to entertain a last-minute transfer. According to Gaston Edul, both clubs and the player are discussing the possibility of a move.

Dybala has not made a final decision on whether he wants to move to Saudi Arabia, but Al-Qadsiah and Roma have entered talks for a transfer.

Al-Qadsiah Club History

Al-Qadsiah FC, founded in 1967 and based in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, was initially known for its success in local competitions. The club has experienced a series of highs and lows throughout its history. Al-Qadsiah won its first Saudi Pro League title in the 1992-93 season, establishing itself as a competitive force in Saudi football. Despite periods of relegation and promotion, the team has consistently been a strong contender in the league, with notable achievements including multiple King Cup victories. The club’s passionate fan base and its development of local talent underscore its significant role in Saudi football.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma

Currently, the team is coached by Spanish legend Míchel and has on its roster Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nahitan Nández, Ezequiel Fernández of Boca Juniors fame, Nacho Fernández, and Koen Casteels.

Dybala would automatically become one of the biggest star signings of the Saudi Pro League since the arrival of Neymar and Karim Benzema.