Manchester City is back in the UEFA Champions League Final. In an epic night City ran over the Spanish giants with a convincing 4-0 victory and a date with destiny against Inter Milan on June 10th.

For Pep Guardiola it was two times as sweet since the rival left behind was none other than Real Madrid. Guardiola, due to his past as a Barcelona player and coach, was the bulk of the Madrid media’s ire during the series.

Now after the game tensions with Real Madrid supporters got even bigger after he posed with a group of people showing a 4-finger salute to the camera in reference to the pounding City gave Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola and now deleted picture

According to many on social media, the now deleted picture was a reference to the iconic Gerard Pique five finger salute. The backlash of the picture was instant, and it did not take long for it to be deleted.

Nonetheless City now has a 69% winning advantage over Inter Milan in the Champions League Final, chances that Guardiola must fancy.

In the picture in question Guardiola was in the company of his brother Pere, City chief Khaldoon Al Mubarak and for some reason ex-Argentina president Mauricio Macri, who at one time was the president of Boca Juniors in his native country.