Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Tigres UANL host Nashville SC in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Tigres UANL and Nashville SC face each other for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC live in the USA on Fubo]

After earning a gritty 1-0 result in the first leg semifinal match, Tigres UANL return home with a slight edge in this tightly contested series, but there’s no room for overconfidence against a proven MLS side.

The narrow margin keeps the pressure on Tigres to stay sharp, while Nashville SC arrive knowing they’re still firmly in the fight, with just one goal capable of flipping the tie as they look to pull off a road comeback.

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When will the Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals between Tigres UANL and Nashville SC will be played this Tuesday, May 5 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Diego Sánchez of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Tigres UANL and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN, and ViX.