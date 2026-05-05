Jannik Sinner aims to match Novak Djokovic’s Career Golden Masters record in Rome Open

Jannik Sinner enters the Rome Open with a massive opportunity to complete the Career Golden Masters and match an incredible milestone held by Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner was crowned champion at the Madrid Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final, leaving him just one step away from equaling a towering record held by Novak Djokovic at the Masters 1000 level.

If the World No. 1 lifts the trophy at the Rome Open, he will achieve the Career Golden Masters—winning all nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least once—joining Djokovic as the only players in history to accomplish the feat.

The key distinction remains that the Serbian legend has done it twice. The 24-time Grand Slam champion first completed the set in 2018 at the Cincinnati Masters, before repeating the achievement at the same tournament in 2020.

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Djokovic’s unmatchable Masters record

When it comes to the Masters 1000 circuit, Djokovic stands alone. The Serb has dominated these events, holding the record for the most titles with 40 trophies, a benchmark that currently seems untouchable.

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 Paris Masters 1000 trophy. (Getty Images)

Following the Serbian in the record books are Rafael Nadal (36 titles), Roger Federer (28 titles), Andre Agassi (17 titles), and Andy Murray (14 titles). While the Italian currently has nine Masters trophies in his cabinet, he has the unique chance to match a specific record that no one besides Djokovic has been able to touch.

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Sinner breaks Djokovic and Nadal’s streak

In his pursuit of the Career Golden Masters, Sinner has already snatched a record from the hands of both Djokovic and Nadal. With his victory at the Madrid Open, the Italian became the first player in history to win five consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments.

The previous record held by both legends was four consecutive titles. However, a dominant run through Paris (2025), Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and now Madrid has allowed Sinner to set a new standard on the ATP Tour.