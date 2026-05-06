NY Yankees share latest updates on Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole during rehab process

The New York Yankees provide updates on Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole as both pitchers progress through their rehab assignments and move closer to potential return dates.

After Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to Triple-A, the spotlight now shifts to the pitching staff. The New York Yankees continue to monitor the progress of key pitchers Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, both of whom are working their way back from injuries. As the team looks to strengthen its rotation, both starters are nearing important milestones in their respective rehab assignments.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Rodon could be close to returning to the major league roster. “His next outing could be in the big leagues,” Boone said, according to MLB.com, signaling optimism despite some inconsistency in his latest rehab appearance.

Rodon recently made a start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, pitching 6.1 innings while allowing six runs. Across three rehab outings, he has posted a 3.38 ERA over 16 innings, showing gradual progress as he builds back his workload.

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Rodon nearing return as Yankees evaluate rotation options

With Rodon trending toward a return, the Yankees are expected to make adjustments to their rotation. A likely scenario would see him take the spot of rookie Elmer Rodriguez, who made two starts in the majors before being optioned to Triple-A after his most recent outing.

Carlos Rodon's line in what should hopefully be his final rehab start:



6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 SO, 83 P pic.twitter.com/EGeZahkN3o — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 6, 2026

While Rodon’s results have been mixed, the focus remains on his health and ability to handle a full starter’s workload. His return could come soon, potentially during an upcoming road series, as the Yankees look to stabilize their pitching staff.

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Cole progressing steadily but still needs more time

Meanwhile, Cole continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery and remains slightly behind Rodon in his timeline. In his latest rehab outing with High-A Hudson Valley, Cole allowed five runs over 4.1 innings while striking out four batters.

Boone indicated that Cole is still some distance from returning, with the Yankees targeting late May or early June for his comeback. The right‑hander has now completed four rehab starts as he continues building strength and endurance.

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With both Rodon and Cole moving closer to returning, the Yankees are positioned to reinforce their rotation in the coming weeks, a development that could significantly impact their performance as the season progresses.