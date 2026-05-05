DJ Reader’s NY Giants contract shows big expectations after Dexter Lawrence trade

The New York Giants are putting their money where their mouth was as they signed D.J. Reader to replace Dexter Lawrence.

It was always about D.J. Reader. The New York Giants finally put an end to the offseason saga by signing the veteran nose tackle. After trading Dexter Lawrence, the G-Men were left staring at a big void in the defensive line—that may’ve been filled now. Reader’s contract details indicate the Giants have high hopes on him.

The Giants finally replaced Lawrence by adding Reader to their defensive unit, and they believe sky is the limit for him. According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have signed Reader to a two-year, $12.5 million contract running through the 2027 NFL season. Moreover, Reader could receive an even bigger paycheck if he accomplishes certain milestones. Ian Rapoport reports incentives could raise Reader’s contract up to $15.5 million.

As reported by Mike Garafolo, Reader will indeed earn $6.25 million if he plays in all 17 games of the regular season. The 31-year-old managed to stay healthy throughout the entire 2025 campaign with the Detroit Lions, and John Harbaugh and the Giants are now holding him to that same standard as he joins Big Blue.

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Giants have signed 3 players to replace Lawrence

Since sending Lawrence to Cincinnati, New York has made strengthening the interior of the defensive line a priority. The Giants didn’t even bother to camouflage their intentions; they were very open about it.

D.J. Reader walking off Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

It may have cost them some leverage in contract talks with free agents, but at the end of the day, the G-Men have now acquired three defensive linemen: Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, and D.J. Reader—each one with different traits and attributes.

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Moreover, the trio could be used in very different situations. Although they managed to come away with Reader, the Giants could also have a Plan B in rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis.

NY Giants save money

From a financial standpoint, Lawrence was due $20 million had he played for New York in 2026. The organization in East Rutherford will instead spend a total of approximately $10.5 million by signing Reader, Harris, and Fotu. The trio could earn up to $6.25 million, $3 million, and $1.29 million, respectively, in the 2026 NFL season.

The Giants are betting on quantity over quality while saving about 50% in the process. Needless to say, none of the signings may be able to replicate Lawrence’s production, but it’s a good thing the G-Men have a potentially elite front seven with the likes of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Arvell Reese, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

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If Reader performs as New York hopes he will, the recent moves in the Big Apple may be remembered for ages as the offseason in which the Giants came to life in the NFL.

NY Giants may have won the trade—for now

As it stands, the front office in Bergen County has pulled off a masterclass. However, all that matters is what happens when football is back. The Giants can rest on their laurels for the time being, but the moment of truth will come in September.