NY Giants reportedly kick the can down the road on Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

The New York Giants may have decided to take their time before making a decision on Kayvon Thibodeaux's future in the NFL.

The New York Giants are well aware of the trade rumors surrounding pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, reports suggest the organization in East Rutherford will head into the 2026 NFL season with Thibodeaux on the roster. If the Giants do part ways with the former first-round pick, it’ll likely be closer to the trade deadline.

“At this point I can’t see the Giants trading Kayvon [Thibodeaux] before the season starts,” as stated by Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media on X. “But at the deadline? Maybe.”

Such a move would make the most sense for the Giants. It’s too early to tell, and Thibodeaux might earn a spot in the lineup. New head coach John Harbaugh wants to give each player a clean slate, and that could be just what the Oregon alum needs in the 2026 NFL campaign—his fifth in the league.

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Why waiting makes sense for NY Giants

First and foremost, injuries can happen. Though considered a rotational piece, Thibodeaux may see his role in New York expand overnight. In the meantime, the Giants continue to replace Dexter Lawrence by adding D.J. Reader to the defensive unit.

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants

If the G-Men keep adding pieces to their front seven, it may not be long until they face an overcrowded room. That would drive them to make moves, and Thibodeaux is undoubtedly the biggest candidate to pack his bags.

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In addition, teams interested in Thibodeaux may not be as willing to give up significant assets during the offseason. However, in the frenzy of the NFL season—when fans demand instant change and results—franchises may be more inclined to overpay.

Thibodeaux’s potential trade price

The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option ($14.75 million salary) for the 2026 campaign. He will become a free agent next offseason. If New York sees no future for Thibodeaux in the Big Apple—as the selection of Arvell Reese suggests—it’ll be better off trading him before possibly losing him to free agency.

As it stands, Anthony Rivardo predicts Thibodeaux could yield a Day 2 draft pick (second- or third-rounder) for the Giants in a potential trade. However, that reported package could improve or decline depending on how he performs in the 2026 NFL season.

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If New York gives up on the former fifth overall pick before the season, the asking price won’t change—for better or worse—and where’s the fun in that? All in all, provided the Giants play their cards right, they could come away with a substantial return. That largely depends on external factors, but for the G-Men, it’s mostly about playing the waiting game for now.