The Manchester City manager is preparing his squad to play Aston Villa where a win gives them the Premiership.

Pep Guardiola is always one to speak his mind, and he is not afraid of “what they might say”. Manchester City has had a very successful season, dominating the Premier League for most of the season and reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

For City, despite the sour taste of losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League, a win over Aston Villa gives them the Premier League, while Liverpool will need to defeat Wolves and hope that Aston Villa give them a hand in getting them to win the title.

For both Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp their seasons have been long, with Liverpool playing every possible game they could play this season. Now in a press conference prior to the big day on the weekend, Guardiola stated he believes that the neutral fans are siding with the more traditional Reds.

Guardiola believes pundits and neutrals favor Liverpool

In a pre-match press conference Guardiola made his point that many will not be cheering for his City side, “The teams with more tradition that win leagues and Champions Leagues have more supporters through the media (Manchester City) are new outsiders in the last decade, we were not there before.”

Guardiola’s statement comes on the back that he believes all soccer countries have traditional powerhouses that media and fans are used to seeing win championships. The Spanish manager than shared examples of leagues such as Germany, Italy, and even England of the traditional winners.

Guardiola’s statement that Manchester City are “new” to the top of the Premier League landscape comes as a shock, Guardiola alone has won three Premier League titles and 10 titles, all domestic, combined since taking over the club.

As for Liverpool, their main goal is to win the Champions League against Real Madrid and while they have fought hard to get to this final instance in the Premier League, the club’s main objective is the European club final in France. Although no one at Anfield will be complaining if they pull off winning the Premier League.